Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $1.37 Million in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 107.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,207,000 after purchasing an additional 130,623 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,460,000 after purchasing an additional 222,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fortinet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after purchasing an additional 399,980 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.76. 1,365,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,857. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $712,842.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.