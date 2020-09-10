Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $1.59 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,410. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

