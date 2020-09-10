Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $2.13 Million in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.33.

ROK traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.37. The stock had a trading volume of 592,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $238.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,572.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total value of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,812. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

