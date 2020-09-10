Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $3.52 Million in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 450,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares makes up 0.8% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.31% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 874.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Shares of SPXS stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.96. 57,009,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,094,594. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

