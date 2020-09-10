Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Invests $613,000 in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,918. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

AMTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Compass Point downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

