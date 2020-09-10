Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,850 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.31% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,408,849 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 84,937 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,310 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 855,713 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 52,529 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,449. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a market cap of $255.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. Research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

