Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.16% of Coherus Biosciences worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $82,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 277,497 shares of company stock worth $4,810,497 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.21. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus Biosciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

