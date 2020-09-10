Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,818,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,207,000 after acquiring an additional 130,623 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,460,000 after acquiring an additional 222,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 51.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,844,000 after acquiring an additional 399,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $884,943.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,209.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,681,977. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

FTNT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,857. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.