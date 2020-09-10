Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305,411 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 13.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.41.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.50. 872,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $125.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

