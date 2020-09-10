Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Makes New $793,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,023,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.66. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

