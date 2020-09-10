Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,395,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,450,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,938,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,307,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,077,000.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total transaction of $2,762,860.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total value of $97,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,212,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,032 shares of company stock worth $7,468,150 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.29. The company had a trading volume of 266,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,008. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $225.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

