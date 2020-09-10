Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.23. 2,171,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $154.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $351,004.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $7,720,850. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

