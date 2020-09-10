Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,978,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,661,000 after buying an additional 334,879 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,513,000 after acquiring an additional 791,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,085,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,298,000 after acquiring an additional 706,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its position in TD Ameritrade by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,536,000 after acquiring an additional 869,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

Shares of AMTD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,918. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

AMTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.