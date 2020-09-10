Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Purchases 9,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 250,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after buying an additional 56,793 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 300,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,027,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,330 shares of company stock worth $22,130,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BMRN traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.87. 3,263,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,075. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average is $100.11. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

