Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Purchases New Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $1,510,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,601,000 after purchasing an additional 305,411 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.41.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 872,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,616. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $125.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

