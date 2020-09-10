Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Purchases New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,584.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.29. 266,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,008. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.12 and a 200-day moving average of $176.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.13.

In related news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total transaction of $97,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,212,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,032 shares of company stock worth $7,468,150 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.