Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 15,283 Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Franklin Financial Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network by 1,769.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 78.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 21.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Franklin Financial Network by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Financial Network stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $456.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.25%. Research analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Financial Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

