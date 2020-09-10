Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Purchases Shares of 3,000 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 458.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autodesk from $233.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.20. 2,107,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,249 shares of company stock worth $10,927,999 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

