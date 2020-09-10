Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 126,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $16,430,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,245 shares in the company, valued at $13,551,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.26 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 171,330 shares of company stock worth $22,130,467 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.87. 3,263,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,117,075. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $138.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

