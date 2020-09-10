Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 982.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems stock traded down $6.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.00. The stock had a trading volume of 68,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.23. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.17 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 201.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,952. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

