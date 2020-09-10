Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In related news, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total value of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,862.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total transaction of $217,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,252 shares of company stock worth $918,315. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.37.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $5.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,286. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52 week low of $95.58 and a 52 week high of $221.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.84.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $682.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.