Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 169,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $11,589,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213,819 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,843,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 16.2% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,807,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,196,420. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.51 billion, a PE ratio of -218.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average is $114.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.37.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.