Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIO traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $503.45. 162,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $540.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

