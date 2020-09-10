Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.75.

NYSE BIO traded up $1.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $503.45. 162,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $540.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.