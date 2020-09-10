Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $419.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.22 and its 200-day moving average is $352.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total value of $8,067,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,056,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

