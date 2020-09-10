Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Sells 1,000 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,594 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 28.8% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the software company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 280,007 shares of the software company’s stock worth $121,890,000 after buying an additional 52,568 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Adobe by 18.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $476.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,849. The firm has a market cap of $228.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $465.71 and a 200 day moving average of $392.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total transaction of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at $40,449,914.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,908 shares of company stock valued at $45,233,399. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $368.00 to $474.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

