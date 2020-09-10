Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Sells 12,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.42.

FB stock traded down $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.09. 24,773,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,678,008. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.70. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $763.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,437 shares of company stock worth $8,969,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

