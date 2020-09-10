Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,307,000 after buying an additional 3,082,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,318,000 after acquiring an additional 352,828 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,793,000 after acquiring an additional 551,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 64,533 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $279,090.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,737,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,264,733.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $1,684,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,257.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,337 shares of company stock valued at $50,961,198 over the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.53. The stock had a trading volume of 380,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.22. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

