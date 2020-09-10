Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 63,702 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 260,374 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.1% during the first quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 34,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,484,000 after purchasing an additional 24,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.57. 25,015,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,647,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

