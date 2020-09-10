Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.70. 5,221,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,227. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

