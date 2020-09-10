Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Sells 2,300 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 274.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $3,193,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Science Applications International stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.92. 561,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Science Applications International Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

