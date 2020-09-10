Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Sells 250 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 148.0% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $6.58 on Thursday, hitting $260.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,100. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $309.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

