Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Sells 35 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,350,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.33.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $419.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $416.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $160.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

