Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Takes $1.15 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ResMed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD traded down $2.62 on Thursday, reaching $172.06. 430,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,840. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $208.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.06. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.36. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $284,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,030,224.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,735 in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

