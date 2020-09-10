Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Takes $2.64 Million Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. BIO-TECHNE accounts for approximately 0.6% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.1% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 5.2% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.44.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total value of $699,475.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TECH traded down $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $246.22. 2,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,060. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.34 and a 200 day moving average of $237.33. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $286.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.98.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

