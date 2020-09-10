Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 197.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 51.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.20. 2,107,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 7,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.67, for a total value of $1,780,148.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,249 shares of company stock worth $10,927,999 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.