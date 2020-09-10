Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1,075.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Cognex by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.82.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $698,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.56. 871,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,915. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 1.67. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $71.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.05.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

