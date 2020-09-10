Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 408,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,755,000 after purchasing an additional 166,513 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,624,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114,183 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $7.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.48. The stock had a trading volume of 842,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,574. The company has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.15 and its 200-day moving average is $309.03. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.54.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

