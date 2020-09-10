Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,579,718 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,444 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,361,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18,484.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 660,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 657,114 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $277.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.15.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $7.39 on Thursday, hitting $255.65. 1,231,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.52. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.23 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

