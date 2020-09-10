Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 234,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,800,000 after buying an additional 131,718 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.34 on Thursday, hitting $272.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.20. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

