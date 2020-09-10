Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.33.

HD traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,524. The firm has a market cap of $289.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.20. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

