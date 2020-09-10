Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF) Shares Down 16.7%

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) (CVE:TUF)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 189,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 569,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56.

Honey Badger Exploration Inc(NDA) Company Profile (CVE:TUF)

Honey Badger Exploration Inc acquires, explores for, and develops metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, diamond, and barite deposits. Its flagship project is the Thunder Bay polymetallic silver project covering an area of 30,976 hectares located in northern Ontario.

