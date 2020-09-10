Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

NYSE:HON traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $164.03. 132,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,576,545. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.