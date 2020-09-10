Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Trading 4.2% Higher

Hudson Capital Inc (NASDAQ:HUSN) traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.39. 420,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 932,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51.

Hudson Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, factoring services, and technical services.

