Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $14.85 on Thursday, reaching $393.37. 541,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,858. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.43 and its 200-day moving average is $372.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $431.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

