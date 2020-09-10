Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 426.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 1,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $14.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $393.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,858. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $431.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $408.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

