Hunter Oil (CVE:HOC) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Hunter Oil Corp (CVE:HOC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.23. Hunter Oil shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and a PE ratio of -7.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28.

Hunter Oil Company Profile (CVE:HOC)

Hunter Oil Corp. focuses on acquiring interests in oil and gas properties for exploration, development, and production. The company was formerly known as Enhanced Oil Resources Inc and changed its name to Hunter Oil Corp. in August 2016. Hunter Oil Corp. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

