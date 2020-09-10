Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Iclick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ ICLK traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 68,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,216. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $434.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.82. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

