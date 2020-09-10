Ignis (IGNIS) Price Hits $0.0214 on Top Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Ignis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Vebitcoin and Indodax. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $16.27 million and approximately $676,455.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignis has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00120874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00238013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.01629271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00174757 BTC.

Ignis Profile

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, STEX, Upbit, Indodax, Bittrex, HitBTC and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

