IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2020

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.86. IKONICS shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.72.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

IKONICS Company Profile (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit