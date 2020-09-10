IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Gap Up to $3.51

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.86. IKONICS shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Get IKONICS alerts:

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. IKONICS had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.